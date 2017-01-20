Coverage of Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C.

Cloudy
President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.
President Donald Trump waves to the crowd on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.
\U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania Trump holds the bible and his son Barron Trump looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.\
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) speaks to Vice President-elect Mike Pence on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.
Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.
President Barack Obama (R) and Michelle Obama (L) pose with President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the White House before the inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States.
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump to the White House prior to the inauguration in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. Later today Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th President.
Crowds fill in on the west lawn at the U.S. Capitol ahead of Donald Trump taking the presidential oath of office Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Workers set the stage at the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today.
Workers clean the stands at the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have officially taken their oaths of office in Washington, D.C.
"This moment is your moment — it belongs to you," Trump said in his speech shortly after taking the oath. "This United States of America is your country."
"The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.
"Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to be part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before," he said.
"A nation exists to serve its citizens," Trump said.