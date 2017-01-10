Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00AM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00AM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00AM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Wayne
Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 8:45PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot
Jury deliberations begin in Charleston shooter sentencing trial
CNN
1:46 PM, Jan 10, 2017
(CNN) -- A jury has begun deliberations in the penalty phase of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof's trial. Jurors must decide whether Roof gets a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Roof, an avowed white supremacist, killed nine people at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in June 2015.