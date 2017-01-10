Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:01AM EST expiring January 10 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Mahoning, Trumbull
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00AM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00AM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00AM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Wayne
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 10 at 6:45AM EST expiring January 10 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Muskingum, Tuscarawas
Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 8:45PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot
The first Senate confirmation hearing of one of President-elect Donald Trump's picks for a federal cabinet position did not go quietly on Tuesday.
Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions — Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General — was delivering his opening remarks before a committee of fellow U.S. Senators when several hecklers inside the room started yelling objections.
At least three people, including two men and a woman, were removed from the room by security as they continued to shout.
Those people weren't the only protestors present at Sessions' hearing. Two other men who were dressed in Ku Klux Klan garb were also removed from the proceedings.
Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.