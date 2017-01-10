Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing interrupted by hecklers (VIDEO)

Several people were escorted out of hearing

Clint Davis
10:31 AM, Jan 10, 2017
Hecklers are handcuffed by police at the Senate confirmation hearing of Sen. Jeff Sessions on Jan. 10, 2017. Sessions is Donald Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General.

Reuters Video

U.S. Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., attends a meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Capitol Hill, Nov. 29, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The first Senate confirmation hearing of one of President-elect Donald Trump's picks for a federal cabinet position did not go quietly on Tuesday.

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions — Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General — was delivering his opening remarks before a committee of fellow U.S. Senators when several hecklers inside the room started yelling objections.

At least three people, including two men and a woman, were removed from the room by security as they continued to shout.

 

Those people weren't the only protestors present at Sessions' hearing. Two other men who were dressed in Ku Klux Klan garb were also removed from the proceedings.

 

