newsnet5
Traffic
Weather
All Sections
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
Traffic News
Weather
+
Live Storm Tracking
7-Day Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Today's Forecast
Live Cameras
Tornado Safety
Weather Videos
Consumer
+
Contests
Business
Don’t Waste Your Money
Consumer Reports
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
News
+
Cleveland Metro
Local News
Akron-Canton
Democracy 2016
The Now Cleveland
Ohio
Investigative
National
Health
Decode DC
Education
PolitiFact
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
Cle Rocks
TV Guide
The List
Around Town
Community Calendar
Crossword
Sudoku
Life
+
Mark's Garden
My Ohio
Tech
Water Cooler
Food & Dining
Horoscope
Pets
Religion
Sports
+
Browns
Cavaliers
OSU
Indians
HS Football
Student Athlete
Video
+
Live Video
Video Vault 5
Best of the Class
Right This Minute
Photo Gallery
Marketplace
+
Spotlight 5
Ohio Lottery
Cleveland Auto News
About Us
+
Staff
Seen On 5
Our History
Jobs
Station Info
Contact Us
Advertising
Blogs
Support
Current
39°
Light rain
3-Day Forecast
HI: 38°
LO: 20°
HI: 22°
LO: 17°
HI: 20°
LO: 15°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
2
Closings & Delays
Closings
and current delays
2
See All Closings
Janet Jackson welcomes a son
CNN
10:10 PM, Jan 3, 2017
3 hours ago
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
(CNN) -- Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy, according to a representative for the pop superstar.
Jackson, 50, and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child, named Eissa, on Tuesday.
"Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," said the rep for the singer.
In April, Jackson announced that she was postponing her tour amid speculation that she was pregnant.
"I thought it was important that you be the first to know," she said in a video circulated to fans via social media. "My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour."
Jackson then went under the radar, though she was spotted shopping in September and appeared to be pregnant in photos published by "Entertainment Tonight."
The singer publicly confirmed the she was expecting in an interview with People in October.
"We thank God for our blessing," she told the publication.
Jackson married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012.
CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story