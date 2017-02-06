newsnet5
Iran to grant visas to U.S. wrestling team, reversing previous ban
Mina Abgoon
9:10 PM, Feb 5, 2017
3 hours ago
Iran has slightly walked back its decision to deny entry visas in response to Trump's executive order on immigration.
The controversial order banned travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran from entering the U.S.
Now, Iran has said it will grant the U.S. wrestling team visas to compete at the 2017 Freestyle World Cup.
The exception comes after a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s order,
Time
reports, citing foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi
Qasemi ran's foreign minister Javad Zarif tweeted that the court ruling, as well as requests from the Iranian Wrestling Federation and United World Wrestling, had a part in the decision.
