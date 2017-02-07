newsnet5
Traffic
Weather
All Sections
Traffic
+
Gas Prices
Traffic News
Consumer
+
Contests
Business
Don’t Waste Your Money
Consumer Reports
Financial Fitness Zone
ShopSmart
Weather
+
Live Storm Tracking
7-Day Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Today's Forecast
Live Cameras
Tornado Safety
Weather Videos
News
+
Cleveland Metro
Local News
Akron-Canton
Democracy 2016
The Now Cleveland
Ohio
Investigative
National
Health
Decode DC
Education
PolitiFact
E-Team
Entertainment
+
Celebrity
Cle Rocks
TV Guide
The List
My Ohio
Community Calendar
Crossword
Sudoku
Life
+
Mark's Garden
My Ohio
Tech
Water Cooler
Food & Dining
Horoscope
Pets
Religion
Sports
+
Browns
Cavaliers
OSU
Indians
HS Football
Student Athlete
Video
+
Live Video
Video Vault 5
Live Video 2
Best of the Class
Right This Minute
Photo Gallery
Marketplace
+
Spotlight 5
Ohio Lottery
Cleveland Auto News
About Us
+
Staff
Seen On 5
Our History
Jobs
Station Info
Contact Us
Advertising
Blogs
Support
Current
47°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 44°
HI: 49°
LO: 26°
HI: 27°
LO: 21°
More Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Husky knows how to operate refrigerator ice machine
Mina Abgoon
11:02 PM, Feb 6, 2017
2 hours ago
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Why wait on someone to get you ice when you can do it yourself?
Cute video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a 5-month-old husky casually helping himself to some ice from the refrigerator.
This pup apparently learned the new trick just by observing his humans – now that’s a smart animal.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story