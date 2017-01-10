Hostess recalls limited-edition Twinkies over health risk

Hostess issued a voluntary recall for the company's limited edition Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies due to a concern of Salmonella contamination.

The recall does not impact other Hostess products.

The Twinkies include a confectionery coating supplied by Blommer Chocolate Co., according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The coating has milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC. No illnesses have been reported to date and none of the ingredients have tested positive for Salmonella, according to the FDA.

Salmonella can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. The organism also is linked to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, among others.

The Twinkies were sold in multipack boxes containing nine individually wrapped treats.

Consumers with questions can call 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Central. Customers are asked to stop eating the treats and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.