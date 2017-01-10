Hostess recalls limited-edition Twinkies over health risk

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:01AM EST expiring January 10 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Mahoning, Trumbull
The coating has milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC. No illnesses have been reported to date and none of the ingredients have tested positive for Salmonella, according to the FDA.
Salmonella can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. The organism also is linked to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, among others.
The Twinkies were sold in multipack boxes containing nine individually wrapped treats.
Consumers with questions can call 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Central. Customers are asked to stop eating the treats and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.