Gov. Nikki Haley confirmed as UN Ambassador

Scripps National Desk
6:06 PM, Jan 24, 2017
18 mins ago

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was confirmed by the United States Senate on Tuesday to be the next Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley was confirmed by a 96-4 vote. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee gave its approval to confirm Haley to the UN post. 

Haley's confirmation comes just weeks after a GOP representative proposed a bill for the United States to withdraw from the United Nations. The intergovernmental organization has 193 member states. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top