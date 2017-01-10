George Lucas' Museum will be built in Los Angeles

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Cuyahoga, Lorain

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Erie, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Wood

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, Wyandot

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Holmes, Medina, Summit, Wayne

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:45PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Carroll, Columbiana, Tuscarawas

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:25PM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:25PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:25PM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Wayne

Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 8:45PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot