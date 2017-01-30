Gallery: Nationwide airport protests over Trump's immigation order

Mina Abgoon
4:47 PM, Jan 29, 2017
8:35 PM, Jan 29, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Stephanie Keith
Protests flared up Saturday at airports around the nation, many of which continued into Sunday, following President Trump's recent executive order to effectively ban Muslims from entering the United States.
 
The travel ban issued Friday night bars entry to the US from citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia – for at least 90 days, NPR reports.
 
 
It also temporarily suspended entry to all refugees for 120 days, and even led to the detention of green card holders in multiple airports. On Saturday night, however, a federal judge in Brooklyn blocked part of the order, allowing people stranded in airports to temporarily avoid deportation. 
 
Protests against the order began erupting Saturday, and continued for a second consecutive day, at a slew of airports servicing major cities like New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle and outside Washington, D.C.
 
Crowds also gathered Sunday afternoon outside of the White House. 
 
See some telling photos of the widespread protests here.
 

