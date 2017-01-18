Frontier Airlines ranked No. 1 in complaints in November 2016

DENVER -- Frontier Airlines has been named the worst airline for consumer complaints.

The Air Travel Consumer Report issued by the Department of Transportation included flight delays, mishandled baggage and consumer complaints in January 2016.

The report listed Frontier Airlines as No. 12 out of 12 major U.S. airlines for consumer complaints. Frontier had 40 complaints in the month -- the most per 100,000 enplanements, according to the DOT.

Frontier was listed as No. 11 out of 12 U.S. airlines for mishandled baggage. According to the report, passengers reported problems with one out of every 323 bags handled by the airline. Virgina Airlines was No. 1 for fewest complaints about mishandled baggage with complaints filed for one out of every 1,039 bags.

Note, this report was for November, weeks before a storm left flights cancelled and baggage piling up at Denver International Airport.

Frontier Airlines did have some good news. Frontier was listed as No. 4 for the overall percentage of flights that arrived on time, behind Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines.