Fort Lauderdale airport finds little girl's stuffed animal lost during shooting chaos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A family is feeling relieved today knowing that a stuffed animal they lost during a deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week has been found.

The stuffed animal, belonging to a little girl, went missing amidst the chaos Friday.

The girl's mother, Kim Lariviere, tweeted at the Broward Sheriff's Office on Monday, asking for help finding it.

Has anyone seen #Rufus? Help @klariviere3 find her daughter's stuffed animal that was lost in the #FLLshooting. https://t.co/oT0ykVKqiU — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 9, 2017

The airport replied on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying they had located the stuffed animal, named Rufus.

Kim said the good news made for one happy kid!