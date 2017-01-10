Fort Lauderdale airport finds little girl's stuffed animal lost during shooting chaos

Courtney Danser
12:08 PM, Jan 10, 2017
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A family is feeling relieved today knowing that a stuffed animal they lost during a deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week has been found.

The stuffed animal, belonging to a little girl, went missing amidst the chaos Friday. 

The girl's mother, Kim Lariviere, tweeted at the Broward Sheriff's Office on Monday, asking for help finding it. 

 

 

 

 

The airport replied on Twitter Tuesday morning, saying they had located the stuffed animal, named Rufus. 

 

Kim said the good news made for one happy kid!

 

 

