Fort Lauderdale airport finds little girl's stuffed animal lost during shooting chaos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A family is feeling relieved today knowing that a stuffed animal they lost during a deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week has been found.
The stuffed animal, belonging to a little girl, went missing amidst the chaos Friday.
The girl's mother, Kim Lariviere, tweeted at the Broward Sheriff's Office on Monday, asking for help finding it.