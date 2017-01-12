BROWARD COUNTY, Florida - The fifth victim in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting that killed four others has been identified as an Ohio woman.

According to the Broward County Commissioner the fifth victim was identified Wednesday as 69-year-old Mary Louise Amzibel. Amzibel's husband Ed was also shot, and is recovering in a local hospital.

News 5 has learned Mary Louise was born and raised in Ashtabula and later moved to Delaware. Sources say she graduated from St. John High School in the mid 1960's.

Amzibel's death marks the fifth victim to be identified from the shooting. Senecaville native, Shirley Timmons was also killed during the shooting. Timmons' husband, Steve was shot in the face and is currently in a local hospital.