Emoji? Bunny? The next generation Monopoly token? You decide

Associated Press
1:31 PM, Jan 10, 2017

Getty Images

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.

Hasbro Inc. began a worldwide contest Tuesday to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky '80s-style cellphone, or a pair of bunny slippers.

Voting runs through Jan. 31 at www.VoteMonopoly.com . The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company will announce the results March 19.

The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August.

