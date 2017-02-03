Federal judge orders halt on President Trump's immigration ban

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A federal judge in Detroit has ordered a halt on the immigration ban implemented by President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts filed a court order on behalf of a number of local community members affected.

Judge Roberts is pushing for a permanent injunction that "prohibits the denial of entry into the United States of legal permanent residents and those with valid immigrant visas on the basis of the January 27, 2017 Executive Order."

Read the full order below: