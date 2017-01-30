Delta Air Lines systems outage results in delays

Travelers using Delta Air Lines were faced with delays Sunday evening while the company dealt with a "systems outage."

The airline released this statement regarding the outage:

Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.

Delta flights out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport had no flight status assigned, only saying: "No Takeoff Info Call Airline."

In August of last year, an outage crippled the airline and led to more than 1,500 canceled flights.