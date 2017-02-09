Could American Idol return? It's possible

NBC is in talks about reviving the "American Idol" franchise on its network after FOX dropped the program in 2016 due to low ratings, Variety reported through its sources.

According to Variety, NBC is considering cutting back on production of "The Voice" from two cycles a year down to one if it is able to land Idol. Although talks are ongoing between NBC and Fremantle, the company the produced American Idol, no agreement has been reached.

American Idol was a ratings juggernaut for FOX beginning in 2002. For the first decade of the program, American Idol was among the top shows on primetime television.

But when NBC debuted "The Voice" in 2011, American Idol's ratings plummeted. In Idol's second season, the season finale garnered 38 million viewers. By Idol's 14th season, the finale brought in just 8 million viewers.

During its heyday, American Idol was known for producing a number of pop stars. Artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jordin Sparks all got their start on American Idol.

Although "The Voice" hasn't replicated the kind of ratings Idol had in its peak, it has pulled in respectable ratings for NBC.