Cleveland Clinic CEO, Toby Cosgrove has withdrawn his name for consideration for Secretary of Veteran Affairs in Trump's new cabinet.

According to CNN, while Cosgrove was interested in the position, and was one of the top contenders for the job, he decided he should stay at the clinic because he wanted to "see several high-profile projects complete."

Cosgrove is also a Vietnam War veteran.

Cleveland Clinic spokeswoman, Eileen Sheil told CNN, "at this time he is not prepared to walk away... many things he has started that he feels he needs to see through."

Cosgrove informed Trump's transition team last week.

The Secretary of Veteran's Affairs position is one of several cabinet positions that needs to be filled, including Agriculture Secretary, Director of National Intelligence, and the U.S. Trade Representative.

Cosgrove's withdrawal was first reported by Bloomberg.