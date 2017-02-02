Beyonce baby bump photo shatters Instagram 'likes' record previously held by Selena Gomez

Queen Bey continues to reign.

According to Instagram, Beyoncé's photo revealing her pregnancy is the first Instagram post to garner more than 7.2 million likes in less than 24 hours.

The superstar singer revealed Wednesday that she is expecting twins with a photo of her sporting a baby bump.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

It only took her 11 hours to surpass Selena Gomez, whose 2016 photo of herself and a bottle of Coke was the most liked with more than 6.3 million.

Gomez took the title from former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Beyoncé released more pregnancy photos on her site in an album titled "I have three hearts."

The new photos quickly hit social media.

There was also plenty of chatter about possible names.

Online betting company Betfair said, "Indie and Isaiah are the early 10/1 favourites as Beyoncé was raised in a religious household and Destiny's Child, where she began her career, was named from a passage in the Book of Isaiah."