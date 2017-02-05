Audi recalls 576,000 vehicles

Volkswagen has issued a recall of nearly 600,000 Audi vehicles over issues in two different model years, Fortune reports.

The 342,867 A5, A5 Cabriolet and Q5 SUVs are being recalled over a fire hazard, as the turbocharged engines using a coolant pump that can cause a fire when clogged with debris.

Meanwhile, the 234,054 2011-2017 Q5 SUVs have an airbag issue – the water from the sunroof drainage system can soak into the foam around side air bag inflators, potentially causing the inflator to explode.

Recalls will begin this month, according to Fortune.