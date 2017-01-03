5 child safety tips for a toddler's room

How safe is your toddler's bedroom?

It's a question many parents may be asking themselves after a video showing a 2-year old boy saving his twin brother from a fallen dresser went viral Tuesday.

The twin boys were climbing on a dressing in their bedroom when it tipped over and pinned one of the boys underneath. The trapped boy's brother managed to move the dresser off the boy and there were no serious injuries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that injuries are the leading cause of death in children ages 19 and younger. The CDC says many of these injuries are preventable. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, (CPSC) a child dies every two weeks when a TV, furniture or appliance falls on him or her.

What can parents do to keep their young children safe in their bedroom, especially once they are toddlers and out of a crib? Here are 5 safety tips for to consider for all toddlers' bedrooms.