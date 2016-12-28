Mentor T.J. Maxx manager bound and held at knifepoint, police investigating

MENTOR - Mentor Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at T.J. Maxx, where the store's manager was tied-up and threatened with a knife.

The man was wearing an Ohio State hoodie pulled-up and a black scarf covering most of his face. He made off with a bag filled with cash.

Mentor Police Detective Tim Allen told News 5 they still don't know how much he stole.



"They're gonna do an audit of the safe and we will find out," he said.

News 5 talked to a witness, who didn't want to be identified, but said he knew something was wrong the minute the man walked in the store.

Mentor Police say they're investigating every possible angle and exploring every lead while in the early stages of this investigation, but told News 5, people at home can help.



"If anybody saw anything around that time, especially a man that matches the description. Maybe you were in a parking lot or saw someone getting a ride. That's information we could really use," Mentor Police Detective Tim Allen said.