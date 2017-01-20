Man indicted on 2016 double homicide in Elyria

ELYRIA,Ohio - Jocquez Ross of Lorain is charged with the 2016 murders of Michael Lewis and Fannie (Thomas) Lewis, who were fatally shot in their Chevrolet Traverse on January 31, 2016.

The Lorain County Grand Jury handed down an indictment for two counts of aggravated murder. In this indictment, he was charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

Ross is currently being held at the Lorain County Jail on unrelated charges. The Elyria Police arrested Ross in early October during a raid that focused on the organized drug gang: Money Over Everything (M.O.E.T), which Ross was a member of.

Relating to the earlier investigation, he was charged with the following offenses: engaging in corrupt activity, trafficking and possession of cocaine and heroin, and having weapons under disability.

Family members of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis have been notified of the indictments.

