Lockbox program saves lives in Mentor

MENTOR - A little metal box, smaller than the palm of your hand, is saving lives and making a difference in Lake County.



The lock box program in Mentor is geared towards seniors or residents with disabilities who may have issues getting to the door in emergency situations.



Boxes are stuck on the front of the door or home, and a key is placed inside. Only Mentor police, fire, and EMS hold master keys.



So far, the fire department has installed about 200 of these lock boxes.



"In an emergency situation this is ideal," Jerry Craddock, with the Mentor Fire Department, said.



Longtime Mentor resident, Jean Novak, told News 5 the lockbox program was a game changer for her, allowing first responders to get in quick.



"They found both keys. They opened up both doors. They put me in the ambulance," she said. All without forcing their way into her home.



"We feel really bad if we have to damage a home unnecessarily," Craddock said.



Novak added - her lock box means peace of mind.



"I sleep real well at night. I don't have to worry," she said.

For more information on the program, check out the city's website here.