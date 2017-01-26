Youngest reporter at the RNC, an 8th grader, wants to change the perception of the press

The transfer of power in Washington, D.C., turning the relationship between the White House and the press on its head.

As journalists scramble to sort fact from falsehood, the next generation of reporters and writers is watching.

Maple Buescher, who loves to write, is one of them.

The 13-year old sharpened her skills last summer, as the youngest credentialed reporter at the Republican National Convention.

"A lot of my interest in Journalism really sparked from that year," said Buescher.

The 8th grader got the chance to cover the RNC as a kid reporter for Time magazine.

"It opened up a passion I didn't know I had," said Buescher.

The young journalist is now watching as that passion comes under fire.

"There's been a lot of negative comments about the media," added Buescher.

Buescher tells me she is worried about the future.

"When people don't trust the media, when they think the media is making up falsehoods, then all of the truth gets distorted in a way that just complicates everything else," said Buescher.

Moving forward, this young journalist says trust needs to be re-built.

"We do need to make it so the media can be completely trusted, so that there are reliable facts going around," said Buescher.

As for how to do that

"I don't know what we can do to make that happen, it's a difficult question, and it's not going to happen overnight," said Buescher.

But this middle school student plans on doing her part to help move the perception of the media in the right direction, using her coverage of the RNC as an example.

“I feel like now that I've had that experience, I can begin to do more with it," said Buescher.

And along the way, Buescher hopes some of her classmates will join her as they possibly craft credible journalism careers.

"It's something we do need if we want to believe the media in the future, we need more people with an interest in it, especially kids," said Buescher.