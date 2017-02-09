Willoughby Hills residents fight to stop cell tower project

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio - Dozens of Willoughby Hills residents are fighting against a proposed cell tower that is set to be built on a city-owned property on River Road.

Residents said the project contract was signed by Willoughby Hills Mayor Robert Weger without their knowledge and without any public hearings.

Willoughby Hills council member John Plecnik said residents should have had input on the project.

Those living in the area told News 5 the 140-foot cell tower would be built next to a historic cemetery and plenty of residential housing. They plan to fight the project at the Feb. 9 council meeting.

Mayor Weger admitted he signed the agreement without speaking with residents but said the planning commission had the opportunity to stop the deal.

Still, residents are concerned they might not be able to put the project on hold, and are worried not honoring the signed agreement could open up the city to a lawsuit.