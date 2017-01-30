Up to $20,000 reward offered in violent serial bank robberies

Serial bank robbers who are currently on the run in Northeast Ohio have the FBI so concerned, the reward money has increased.

On January 9, three masked robbers with guns drawn ran into the U.S. Bank in Highland Heights, jumped the counter and took control of the store.

The bank surveillance camera was recording as one of the crooks grabbed a manager and forced her to the ground.

Then, 12 days later, the serial robbers struck again, this time at a PNC Bank on South Moreland in Cleveland.

The robbers told the teller to get on her knees. She complied but then, for some reason, one of the men fired his gun anyway.

"Thank goodness she complied because...it hit the wall where she would have been standing," FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson told News 5.

In both cases, there was a getaway driver waiting in a stolen car.

Now the FBI is looking for help identifying the robbers.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Division of Police, 4th District. Reward money up to $20,000 — $10,000 from PNC and $10,000 from the FBI — is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.

