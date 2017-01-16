Survey: Will you be affected by Obamacare repeal?

Last week, the House and the Senate both passed a budget that paves the way to gut the Affordable Care Act.

Republican leaders expect to enact a repeal as early as next month. House Speaker Paul Ryan said it would "definitely" come in the first 100 days of the Donald Trump presidency.

In a roundtable discussion on Sunday, Sen. Sherrod Brown said an estimated 900,000 Ohioans would lose health insurance coverage if the law is repealed.

