Rep. Marcia L. Fudge won't attend inauguration

Ohio congresswoman Marcia Fudge will not be attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

In a Sunday morning tweet, the U.S. Representative wrote: "As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis"

As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017

Fudge was referring to the civil rights icon who was the subject of a Trump Twitter rant over the weekend. The tweets came after Lewis said Russian interference in Trump's election delegitimizes his presidency.

The incoming president then tweeted that Lewis should pay more attention to his "crime ridden" Atlanta-area district, adding that the civil rights leader was "all talk."