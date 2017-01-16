Rep. Marcia L. Fudge won't attend inauguration

Fudge was referring to the civil rights icon who was the subject of a Trump Twitter rant over the weekend. The tweets came after Lewis said Russian interference in Trump's election delegitimizes his presidency.
The incoming president then tweeted that Lewis should pay more attention to his "crime ridden" Atlanta-area district, adding that the civil rights leader was "all talk."
Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!