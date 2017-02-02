PARMA, Ohio - Parma Police have charged 25-year-old Ashley Shawntae Walker with three counts of child endangering, after finding her children alone at her Parma apartment.

Police report the three children are all under the age of four and were discovered by neighbor Crystal Baker-Martin at the Midtown Towers Apartments.

Baker-Martin told police she found the children's clothing in the hallway, and the door to Walker's apartment left wide open.

Police told News 5 when they arrived on the scene they found one child in a dehydrated condition, the other child had a diaper that had been left soiled for hours.

Police said a third child was found in a crib in a back bedroom, trying to drink from a bottle of spoiled milk.

"So I had to do what I had to do for those kids," said Baker-Martin. "No furniture, just children laying in the center of the floor."

Parma Police Captain Kevin Riley told News 5 police finally found Walker at her job and had her quickly return to her apartment.

"As a parent myself, I can't think of any situation, in any way, that this type of behavior would be justified," said Riley.

"She was placed under arrest. The children were taken to Metro Hospital for a medical evaluation."

Walker pleaded not guilty to the child endangering charges and is set for a pre-trial hearing on February 14.