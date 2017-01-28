PAINESVILLE, Ohio - City leaders in Painesville are considering a temporary moratorium on Ohio's relatively new medical marijuana law, which will allow cultivation, processing and retail sales.

Some members of Painesville City Council believe putting medical marijuana on hold will give the city more time to assess the new law, which still has many unanswered questions as to how it will be implemented.

However Councilman Michael DeLeone told News 5 he'll vote against the moratorium, because he believes it's too early to put a hold on a program that is still under construction.

"I just think if you're going to pass a resolution it should have an effect it should be for a purpose," said DeLeone.

"It shouldn't be a resolution just to make people feel good.

The State of Ohio just announced draft rules as to how the program will work.

The state will issue up to 40 licenses for medical marijuana processors, that will carry a $100,000 annual price tag.

Patients looking use medical marijuana would have to pay a $50 membership fee annually, while veterans receiving federal disability would be charged just $25.

If Painesville approves the temporary moratorium, it would join other cities like Mentor and Cleveland who recently approved similar legislation.

Second reading on the measure is set for Feb. 6.