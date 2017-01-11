Facial reconstruction released for unidentified woman Shawn Grate allegedly confessed to killing

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey released the forensic facial reconstruction of one of Shawn Grate's alleged victims on Wednesday.

The clay model of the victim was created by a forensic artist that worked with the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation in order to help identify the woman.

The artist used skeletal remains that were found in Marion County approximately 100 feet east of Victory Road on March 10, 2007.

In September, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Grate confessed to killing the woman. Authorities have been unable to identify her.

According to Sheriff Bailey, Grate told investigators that he first met the woman while she was selling magazines. However, magazines that he had ordered for his mother were never delivered. A few months later, he saw the woman and told her to get into his car because he wanted to purchase some more. He then stabbed her, hid her in the basement of a home for two days and dumped her body off Victory Road, according to Sheriff Bailey.

Grate couldn't recall what year that was, saying it could have been as early as 2003.

Grate is charged in the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a house that was thought to be vacant in Ashland.

Police arrested him in September after another woman called 911 and said she was being held inside that same house.