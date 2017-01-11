Facial reconstruction released for unidentified woman Shawn Grate allegedly confessed to killing

Areal Flood Watch issued January 11 at 3:39PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne
According to Sheriff Bailey, Grate told investigators that he first met the woman while she was selling magazines. However, magazines that he had ordered for his mother were never delivered. A few months later, he saw the woman and told her to get into his car because he wanted to purchase some more. He then stabbed her, hid her in the basement of a home for two days and dumped her body off Victory Road, according to Sheriff Bailey.
Grate couldn't recall what year that was, saying it could have been as early as 2003.
Grate is charged in the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a house that was thought to be vacant in Ashland.
Police arrested him in September after another woman called 911 and said she was being held inside that same house.