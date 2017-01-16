Sheriffs investigate body found in Wayne County

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio - The Wayne County Sheriffs Department is currently investigating a body found Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the body was found behind Saint Peter and Saint Paul's church when a woman was walking her dog around 4:30 p.m. in a wooded area behind the church and school.

Captain Doug Hunter of the Wayne County Sheriffs Office said it did not appear to be a suicide, and that attempts had been made to conceal the body.

The man's identity is unknown, and officials are not sure about his age at this time.

The sheriff department removed the body and investigators are on the scene. They are being aided by Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.