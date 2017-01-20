Man hits police cruiser, steals box truck, leads police on chase before jumping on top

WOOSTER, Ohio - A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen box truck, parking the vehicle and jumping on top, demanding to speak with Donald Trump.

The incident began when the man hit a police cruiser while driving through the parking lot of a Circle K gas station in Wooster. Police say he then jumped out of his car, and into a box truck, driving away.

Police followed him down the road, north, through the village of Smithville. He also struck another semi-truck before driving the box truck off the road.

The climbed out of the truck and onto the roof, shouting at police. Officers say he was demanding to speak with Donald Trump.

The man was eventually taken into custody without incident and booked into the Wayne County Jail.