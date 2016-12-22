Man dies after two vehicle crash in Wayne County

SUGAR CREEK TWP., Ohio - A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:12 p.m. on U.S. 30 east of State Route 94 in Sugar Creek Township.

The crash occurred when 46-year-old Richard M. Thompson Jr. of Ashtabula Ohio drove across the grassy median striking Paul E. Cline of South Charleston's vehicle.

Thompson was transported to Affinity Hospital where he later died and Cline was transported from the scene to Canton-Aultman Hospital for his injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time, and U.S. 30 eastbound was closed for approximately three and a half hours. ODOT assisted with the Dalton Police Department at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.