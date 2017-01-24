Man arrested after breaking into woman's home searching for Salisbury steak and gravy

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A Wayne County man was arrested after breaking into a woman's home, hiding in her bathtub and attempting to steal food, including Salisbury steaks with gravy.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Captain Doug Hunter, a woman returned to her home and noticed movement from her bathroom window. At first, she thought it was her cat, but discovered it was a man, 51-year-old Jerry Grassick, hiding in the bathtub behind the shower curtain.

Captain Hunter said the man was attempting to steal Salisbury steaks with brown gravy, frozen chicken breasts and pork chops. Grassick escaped from her home but deputies located him nearby. He was arrested and charged with burglary.

The incident is still under investigation, and Grassick is due in court on January 30.