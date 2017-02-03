Two injured during explosion in Tuscarawas County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Two people were flown to hospital in a medical helicopter with burns sustained during an explosion Thursday night.

Fire officials said the explosion occurred at a “pole building” located in the area of Pleasant Valley Rd SE near Dennison, just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The conditions of the two injured people have not been released.

The State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

About seven different fire departments assisted the Uhrichsville Fire Department in battling the blaze.

Fire officials told News 5 the building is a total loss.