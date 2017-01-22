Eight people transferred to hospitals after two buggys, one vehicle crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Eight people were injured after a vehicle struck two horse-drawn buggies head on.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 8:16 a.m. a Jeep Liberty was traveling eastbound on County Road 97 when it went left of center and struck two horse-drawn buggies that were traveling westbound.

The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old, Stephanie Graybill of New Philadelphia was transported to Mercy Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the first buggy, David Miller, 55 and Karen Miller, 23 of Beach City were taken from the scene to Aultman Hospital.

There were five people riding in the second buggy. Driver, 32-year-old, Duane Coblentz of Beach City was taken to Aultman Hospital. Betty Coblentz, 30 and children, 8-year-old Emily and 2-year-old Bethany Coblentz, were transported to Akron City Hospital. The other child in the buggy, 6-year-old, Brian Coblentz was taken to Mercy Hospital.

Officials say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.