Three arrested after fight breaks out in motel lobby

GREEN, Ohio - Police arrested three people at a motel in Green on Tuesday night following a fight that broke out in the lobby.

According to police, Katie Jones got into a verbal altercation with Brandon P. Roberts and called her father, David Jones to pick her up from the motel. When her father arrived, he got into a physical fight with Roberts.

Police later learned that Katie had been involved in prostitution with the assistance of Roberts and that they had heroin in their possession. Roberts was transported from the scene with injuries to Akron City Hospital.

David Jones, 45, of Akron was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault, and his daughter 20-year-old Katie was charged with possession of drugs - Heroin, which is a fifth-degree felony.

Thursday, 23-year-old Roberts was charged with promoting prostitution, a third-degree felony, and possession of drugs - heroin, a fifth-degree felony.