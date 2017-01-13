Police search for Twinsburg armed robbery suspect

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 5:34PM EST expiring January 13 at 1:16AM EST in effect for: Trumbull

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:47PM EST expiring January 14 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Trumbull

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 5:34PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:36PM EST in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 5:34PM EST expiring January 13 at 11:05AM EST in effect for: Stark

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 5:34PM EST expiring January 13 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Holmes, Wayne

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 5:34PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Mahoning, Trumbull

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:47PM EST expiring January 13 at 9:34AM EST in effect for: Lorain

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 10:16PM EST expiring January 13 at 9:49AM EST in effect for: Cuyahoga

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 5:34PM EST expiring January 13 at 5:30AM EST in effect for: Summit

Areal Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 5:30PM EST expiring January 13 at 5:15AM EST in effect for: Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Morrow, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood, Wyandot