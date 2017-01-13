Police search for Twinsburg armed robbery suspect

TWINSBURG, Ohio - Police are currently searching for a man who committed an armed robbery at a Twinsburg B.P. on Christmas Eve.
According to police, the man entered the store and got a chocolate milk from the cooler before walking to the front counter to pay for it. When the clerk opened the cash register, police say the man pulled out a firearm and demanded cash from the register.
He ran from the store and got into a vehicle, which police believe is a 2013-2016 gray or silver Honda Accord. He as last seen exiting the lot and traveling northbound on State Route 91 towards Interstate 480.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Twinsburg Police Department at 330-487-6575.