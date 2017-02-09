Police: Driver hit two cruisers during pursuit before crashing on Interstate 77

A driver police were trying to pull over for a traffic violation ended up hitting two cruisers before driving across the median on Interstate 77 and eventually crashing Thursday afternoon.

It all started when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull over the man on the Ohio Turnpike in Akron.

The driver took off, eventually hitting an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.

Officers continued to pursue the vehicle into other cities. Near White Pond Drive, the suspect hit a Bath Township police cruiser.

An officer attempted to stop him with a spike strip on Interstate 77. The man then drove across the median, which was covered in snow, to avoid the strip.

He eventually went back over to the correct side of the highway and crashed on I-77 northbound near Brecksville Road.

The suspect was caught after a short foot chase.