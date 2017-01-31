Chaperone accused of exposing himself to minors on school field trip to Camp Y-Noah

News 5 Staff

GRAFTON, Ohio - A chaperone who attended a field trip with Midview East Intermediate School is charged with public indecency after an incident involving nine minors. 

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Camp Y-Noah. 

On Jan. 30, Scott Wuensch, 40 of Grafton, was charged with public indecency, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and disorderly conduct.

Police say Wuensch purposely exposed himself, videotaped a simulated sex act and made offensive gestures towards minors who were on the trip.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top