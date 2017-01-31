Chaperone accused of exposing himself to minors on school field trip to Camp Y-Noah

GRAFTON, Ohio - A chaperone who attended a field trip with Midview East Intermediate School is charged with public indecency after an incident involving nine minors.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Camp Y-Noah.

On Jan. 30, Scott Wuensch, 40 of Grafton, was charged with public indecency, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and disorderly conduct.