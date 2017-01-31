Chaperone accused of exposing himself to minors on school field trip to Camp Y-Noah

Light rain
HI: 37°
LO: 31°
HI: 35°
LO: 29°
HI: 28°
LO: 19°
GRAFTON, Ohio - A chaperone who attended a field trip with Midview East Intermediate School is charged with public indecency after an incident involving nine minors.
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Camp Y-Noah.
On Jan. 30, Scott Wuensch, 40 of Grafton, was charged with public indecency, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and disorderly conduct.
Police say Wuensch purposely exposed himself, videotaped a simulated sex act and made offensive gestures towards minors who were on the trip.