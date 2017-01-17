New Franklin police find deer slaughtered, dumped on side of road

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio - Police found deer carcasses slaughtered on the side of the road on Friday.

According to police, around 9 a.m. several people reported the carcasses on Rex Hill Road to 911 dispatchers. The Akron Beacon Journal reported that the "does were wrapped in duct tape, some with skin torn from muscle or legs missing entirely."

At least three of the carcasses seemed to have holes bored into their chests, leading police to believe they did not appear to be killed for meat. Instead, they say it looked like someone had harvested the organs from the animals before dumping them, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

The Ohio Division of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has been notified and they will have more details soon.