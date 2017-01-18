Man sentenced to life in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend in Cuyahoga Falls

AKRON, Ohio - A Summit County judge sentenced a man to life Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend.

Jeffrey Conrad was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 11 years for the death of Amanda Russell and the assault of an inmate by Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher.

Russell, 40, was found stabbed to death in her backyard.

Conrad appeared in court smiling and pointing at court clerks during his Wednesday court appearance. He wore an orange jumpsuit with his hands and feet shackled.

Jeffery Conrad entering Summit Co. common pleas courthouse for sentencing for murder of ex-girlfriend & assault of inmate. pic.twitter.com/W75IMtKX8k — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) January 18, 2017

Throughout the sentencing hearing, Conrad wore a smile on his face and used profanity to speak to Gallagher, Russell's parents and prosecutors.

"I didn't f*****g do it," he said. "I don't give a f***."

Authorities said Conrad had a relationship with Russell. Russell had a protection order against him.

A jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder and one count each of murder, felonious assault, violating a protection order and domestic violence in 2015.

