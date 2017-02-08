newsnet5
Explosion in Akron leaves house flattened
News 5 Staff
Share Article
AKRON, Ohio -
House explosion at South Hawkins and Courtland Ave in Akron.
The explosion occurred at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.
According to the Akron Police source, the house is completely gone following the explosion.
There have been a couple injuries reported. Fire companies are trying to contain the fire.
Courtland Avenue and South Hawkins are currently closed.
The incident is currently under investigation.
