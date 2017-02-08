Explosion in Akron leaves house flattened

House explosion at South Hawkins and Courtland Ave in Akron.

The explosion occurred at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to the Akron Police source, the house is completely gone following the explosion.

There have been a couple injuries reported. Fire companies are trying to contain the fire.

Courtland Avenue and South Hawkins are currently closed.

The incident is currently under investigation.

