Explosion in Akron leaves house flattened

News 5 Staff
AKRON, Ohio -
House explosion at South Hawkins and Courtland Ave in Akron.
 
The explosion occurred at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.
 
According to the Akron Police source, the house is completely gone following the explosion.
 
There have been a couple injuries reported. Fire companies are trying to contain the fire.
 
Courtland Avenue and South Hawkins are currently closed.
 
The incident is currently under investigation.
 

 

