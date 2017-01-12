Former Little League President arrested for theft and money laundering

GREEN, Ohio - A former Little League President was arrested on charges of theft and money laundering on Wednesday.

The Summit County Sheriff's office was notified in August 2016 that the Green Little League program had over $10,000 missing from its bank account. The Summit County Detective Bureau initiated an investigation including interviews and a forensic accountant looking over the league's bank accounts.

Through the investigation, deputies say it was determined that the former Green Little League President, Tim McCloud, had been co-mingling his funds with the Little League's funds.

Official say McCloud had used over $27,000 of the league's funds for his personal gain.

McCloud was arrested and charged with theft, a fourth-degree felony and money laundering, a third-degree felony.