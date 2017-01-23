Akron residents: Does a lead pipe service your home? Check with this interactive map.

News 5 Staff
(Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)
Copyright Getty Images

AKRON, Ohio - Akron residents, is your home served by a lead pipe service? 

Now you can check.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released an interactive map Monday that shows what properties are served by lead pipes. 

Since the mid-1950's, the City of Akron has been replacing lead pipe services with copper piping throughout the city. According to city officials, only 5 percent of Akron’s water customers are currently served by a lead pipe service.

The City of Akron regularly tests homeowners' tap water for lead contamination, according to Mayor Horrigan.

Just because a home is serviced by lead pipes, doesn't mean the water has unsafe levels of lead. 

The city released and published on its website at www.akronohio.gov/water a color-coded map showing homeowners the locations of active lead pipe services and non-lead service throughout the city.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top