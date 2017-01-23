Akron residents: Does a lead pipe service your home? Check with this interactive map.

AKRON, Ohio - Akron residents, is your home served by a lead pipe service?
Now you can check.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released an interactive map Monday that shows what properties are served by lead pipes.
Since the mid-1950's, the City of Akron has been replacing lead pipe services with copper piping throughout the city. According to city officials, only 5 percent of Akron’s water customers are currently served by a lead pipe service.
The City of Akron regularly tests homeowners' tap water for lead contamination, according to Mayor Horrigan.
Just because a home is serviced by lead pipes, doesn't mean the water has unsafe levels of lead.
The city released and published on its website at www.akronohio.gov/water a color-coded map showing homeowners the locations of active lead pipe services and non-lead service throughout the city.