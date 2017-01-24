Blaze Pizza will open a new location in Canton come spring

CANTON, Ohio - Known for its casual, artisanal-style pizza, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza will open a Canton location in the spring.

The Canton location, at 5125 Dressler Rd. near Belden Village Mall, is being constructed with recycled and sustainable materials. It will use eco-friendly packaging and feature energy-efficient LED lighting. The new 2,000 square foot restaurant will include 53 interior seats with 22 more seats on an outdoor patio.

Award-winning design architect Ana Henton is adding several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural custom-designed to suit the space.

Each restaurant has an open kitchen concept where customers can see their artisanal pizza cook sent to an open fire to cook in just 180 seconds.

The concept is known for its fresh ingredients, homemade dough, and dedicated pizza smiths.

The restaurant has three other locations in Ohio: Toledo, Cincinnati, and Columbus.