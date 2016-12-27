Akron police investigating death of 25-year-old man

News 5 Staff
7:19 AM, Dec 27, 2016
10:12 AM, Dec 27, 2016
CLEVELAND -

Akron police continued to investigate the death of a 25-year-old Tuesday morning.

The man, whose name was not immediately known, was found Monday shortly before 3 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Ericsson Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release. 

He was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man appears to have been shot during a verbal altercation with several males.  No description of the males were immediately available, the release said. 

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2490.

