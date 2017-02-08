Akron man sentenced to 8 years for supplying pregnant woman deadly drug

AKRON, Ohio - An Akron man pled guilty in connection with a pregnant woman's drug death.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce sentenced Rashon Williams to eight years in prison for the death of Megan Carlson, who was six months pregnant, according to a Summit County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

Carlson, 26, was found dead in her Cuyahoga Falls home. She died from ingesting carfentanil. Carlson's unborn baby also died.

Carfentanil is 100 times more deadly than fentanyl and 2500 times more than heroin. It used to sedate elephants, rhinoceroses and zebras

Williams, 22, supplied Carlson the drugs and was charged in her death. He pled guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in heroin.

Separately, Williams was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine in January.